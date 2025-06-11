New Analyst Forecast: $FITB Given $47.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FITB. Peter Winter from D.A. Davidson set a price target of 47.0 for FITB.

$FITB Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FITB stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FITB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE DAVID TAYLOR purchased up to $15,000 on 05/14.

on 05/14. REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $15,000 on 03/27.

$FITB Insider Trading Activity

$FITB insiders have traded $FITB stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FITB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN P LAVENDER (EVP) sold 21,700 shares for an estimated $945,100

JAMES C. LEONARD (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) sold 17,200 shares for an estimated $761,278

KALA GIBSON (EVP) sold 8,998 shares for an estimated $392,712

TIMOTHY SPENCE (Chair, CEO & President) sold 7,868 shares for an estimated $346,978

$FITB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 488 institutional investors add shares of $FITB stock to their portfolio, and 516 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

