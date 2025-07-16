New Analyst Forecast: $FIS Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FIS. Baird gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $FIS.

$FIS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FIS in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/07/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/07/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/21/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/18/2025

Compass Point issued a "Buy" rating on 02/12/2025

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/12/2025

$FIS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FIS recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $FIS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $86.0.

Here are some recent targets:

David Koning from Baird set a target price of $86.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Matthew Coad from Truist Securities set a target price of $84.0 on 06/02/2025

on 06/02/2025 Charles Nabhan from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $100.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Timothy Chiodo from UBS set a target price of $84.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Daniel Perlin from RBC Capital set a target price of $93.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Ashwin Shirvaikar from Citigroup set a target price of $86.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 Ramsey El-Assal from Barclays set a target price of $85.0 on 02/18/2025

$FIS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FIS stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FIS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 05/15, 04/30, 04/22 and 0 sales.

on 05/15, 04/30, 04/22 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 04/07, 02/24 and 1 sale worth up to $100,000 on 05/12.

on 04/07, 02/24 and 1 sale worth up to on 05/12. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 04/09.

$FIS Insider Trading Activity

$FIS insiders have traded $FIS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FIS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY A GOLDSTEIN has made 2 purchases buying 1,545 shares for an estimated $116,860 and 0 sales.

$FIS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 448 institutional investors add shares of $FIS stock to their portfolio, and 532 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

