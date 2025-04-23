New Analyst Forecast: $FIS Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FIS. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Buy' for $FIS.

$FIS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FIS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/21/2025

$FIS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FIS stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FIS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 02/24.

$FIS Insider Trading Activity

$FIS insiders have traded $FIS stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FIS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LENORE D WILLIAMS (CEVP, Chief People Officer) sold 11,305 shares for an estimated $994,500

JEFFREY A GOLDSTEIN has made 2 purchases buying 1,545 shares for an estimated $116,860 and 0 sales.

$FIS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 435 institutional investors add shares of $FIS stock to their portfolio, and 519 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

