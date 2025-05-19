New Analyst Forecast: $FIHL Given $27.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FIHL. Matthew Carletti from JMP Securities set a price target of 27.0 for FIHL.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FIHL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FIHL forecast page.

$FIHL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 89 institutional investors add shares of $FIHL stock to their portfolio, and 83 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.