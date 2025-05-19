Stocks
FIHL

New Analyst Forecast: $FIHL Given $27.0 Price Target

May 19, 2025 — 06:21 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FIHL. Matthew Carletti from JMP Securities set a price target of 27.0 for FIHL.

$FIHL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 89 institutional investors add shares of $FIHL stock to their portfolio, and 83 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,410,755 shares (-89.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,854,231
  • FMR LLC removed 1,284,686 shares (-98.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,811,913
  • LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT added 1,181,439 shares (+87.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,139,311
  • FEDERATED HERMES, INC. removed 1,105,230 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,904,726
  • COOPERMAN LEON G added 1,036,019 shares (+27.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,783,507
  • DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 918,250 shares (+170.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,875,650
  • VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 834,080 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,512,096

