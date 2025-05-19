New Analyst Forecast: $FIHL Given $27.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FIHL. Matthew Carletti from JMP Securities set a price target of 27.0 for FIHL.
$FIHL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 89 institutional investors add shares of $FIHL stock to their portfolio, and 83 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,410,755 shares (-89.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,854,231
- FMR LLC removed 1,284,686 shares (-98.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,811,913
- LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT added 1,181,439 shares (+87.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,139,311
- FEDERATED HERMES, INC. removed 1,105,230 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,904,726
- COOPERMAN LEON G added 1,036,019 shares (+27.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,783,507
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 918,250 shares (+170.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,875,650
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 834,080 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,512,096
