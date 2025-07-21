New Analyst Forecast: $FIGS Given $5.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FIGS. Lauren Schenk from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 5.0 for FIGS.

$FIGS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FIGS recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $FIGS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $5.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Lauren Schenk from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $5.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Adrienne Yih from Barclays set a target price of $5.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Dana Telsey from Telsey Advisory Group set a target price of $5.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Brooke Roach from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $3.75 on 04/22/2025

$FIGS Insider Trading Activity

$FIGS insiders have traded $FIGS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FIGS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HEATHER L. HASSON (Executive Chair) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,892 shares for an estimated $18,051.

$FIGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 70 institutional investors add shares of $FIGS stock to their portfolio, and 87 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

