New Analyst Forecast: $FICO Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FICO. Wells Fargo gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $FICO.
$FICO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FICO in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/09/2025
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 06/20/2025
- Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/28/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/08/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/30/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/04/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FICO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FICO forecast page.
$FICO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FICO recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $FICO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $2250.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jason Haas from Wells Fargo set a target price of $2300.0 on 07/09/2025
- Owen Lau from Oppenheimer set a target price of $2300.0 on 07/08/2025
- Kyle Peterson from Needham set a target price of $2575.0 on 06/20/2025
- Jeffrey Meuler from Baird set a target price of $1900.0 on 05/28/2025
- Surinder Thind from Jefferies set a target price of $2500.0 on 05/14/2025
- Patrick O'Shaughnessy from Raymond James set a target price of $2230.0 on 04/30/2025
- Manav Patnaik from Barclays set a target price of $2250.0 on 04/04/2025
$FICO Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $FICO stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FICO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 01/27.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$FICO Insider Trading Activity
$FICO insiders have traded $FICO stock on the open market 214 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 214 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FICO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WILLIAM J LANSING (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 197 sales selling 30,052 shares for an estimated $55,060,773.
- THOMAS A. BOWERS (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 4,077 shares for an estimated $8,386,603.
- STEVEN P. WEBER (Executive Vice President & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,139 shares for an estimated $3,749,554.
- MARC F MCMORRIS sold 797 shares for an estimated $1,663,737
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$FICO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 447 institutional investors add shares of $FICO stock to their portfolio, and 463 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 200,712 shares (+2099.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $370,145,041
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC removed 144,098 shares (-98.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $265,739,767
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC removed 137,736 shares (-54.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $254,007,221
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 136,413 shares (-42.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $251,567,398
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 134,314 shares (-5.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $247,696,506
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 131,401 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $242,324,468
- WINSLOW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 106,750 shares (+66.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $196,864,080
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.