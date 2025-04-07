New Analyst Forecast: $FICO Given $2250.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FICO. An analyst from Barclays set a price target of 2250.0 for FICO.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FICO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FICO forecast page.
$FICO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FICO recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $FICO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $2500.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $2250.0 on 04/04/2025
- Owen Lau from Oppenheimer set a target price of $2515.0 on 12/02/2024
- Kyle Peterson from Needham set a target price of $2500.0 on 11/07/2024
$FICO Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $FICO stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FICO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 01/27.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$FICO Insider Trading Activity
$FICO insiders have traded $FICO stock on the open market 189 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 189 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FICO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAMES M WEHMANN (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 56 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $23,015,459.
- WILLIAM J LANSING (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 79 sales selling 12,021 shares for an estimated $21,164,665.
- DAVID A REY has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 4,677 shares for an estimated $10,945,475.
- BRADEN R KELLY has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 3,883 shares for an estimated $9,099,544.
- THOMAS A. BOWERS (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 2,680 shares for an estimated $6,266,416.
- MARK R SCADINA (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Sec.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,577 shares for an estimated $6,159,000.
- MARC F MCMORRIS sold 520 shares for an estimated $1,119,335
- HENRY TAYLOE STANSBURY sold 249 shares for an estimated $582,298
- STEVEN P. WEBER (Executive Vice President & CFO) sold 139 shares for an estimated $273,054
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$FICO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 414 institutional investors add shares of $FICO stock to their portfolio, and 434 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 200,139 shares (-43.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $398,462,739
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC added 144,266 shares (+5217.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $287,223,507
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 131,401 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $261,610,192
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 127,679 shares (+376.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $254,199,951
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 126,395 shares (-24.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $251,643,597
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 114,992 shares (-12.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $228,941,022
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 113,718 shares (+4.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $226,404,577
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.