New Analyst Forecast: $FI Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FI. Bank of America Securities gave a rating of 'Buy' for $FI.
$FI Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FI in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/29/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/25/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/14/2025
- Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 01/14/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FI forecast page.
$FI Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FI recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $FI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $238.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Dan Dolev from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $200.0 on 05/15/2025
- An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $237.0 on 04/25/2025
- An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $268.0 on 04/25/2025
- Timothy Chiodo from UBS set a target price of $255.0 on 04/25/2025
- An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $218.0 on 04/25/2025
- Jeff Cantwell from Seaport Global set a target price of $240.0 on 01/14/2025
$FI Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $FI stock 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 5 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $60,000 on 04/04, 03/10, 02/26, 02/21 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 05/14.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 05/12.
- REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS H. KEAN, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 04/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/20 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE WILLIAM R. KEATING purchased up to $15,000 on 01/07.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$FI Insider Trading Activity
$FI insiders have traded $FI stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GUY CHIARELLO (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 45,000 shares for an estimated $10,599,607.
- ANDREW GELB (EVP, Co-Head of Fin. Sols.) sold 5,652 shares for an estimated $904,320
- ADAM L. ROSMAN (Chief Admin. and Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,512 shares for an estimated $403,631.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$FI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 782 institutional investors add shares of $FI stock to their portfolio, and 989 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 6,761,703 shares (+78.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,493,186,873
- HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P removed 3,402,551 shares (-37.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $751,385,337
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 2,627,132 shares (-7.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $580,149,559
- SANDERS CAPITAL, LLC removed 2,358,609 shares (-50.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $520,851,625
- KOVITZ INVESTMENT GROUP PARTNERS, LLC removed 2,120,267 shares (-75.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $468,218,561
- DODGE & COX removed 1,601,904 shares (-5.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $353,748,460
- BLUESPRUCE INVESTMENTS, LP removed 1,520,910 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $312,425,332
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.