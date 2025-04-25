New Analyst Forecast: $FI Given $255.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FI. Timothy Chiodo from UBS set a price target of 255.0 for FI.
$FI Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FI recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $FI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $249.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Timothy Chiodo from UBS set a target price of $255.0 on 04/25/2025
- Jeff Cantwell from Seaport Global set a target price of $240.0 on 01/14/2025
- Charles Nabhan from Stephens set a target price of $255.0 on 12/18/2024
- Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial set a target price of $244.0 on 10/29/2024
$FI Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $FI stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/20 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 03/10, 02/26, 02/21 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE WILLIAM R. KEATING purchased up to $15,000 on 01/07.
$FI Insider Trading Activity
$FI insiders have traded $FI stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GUY CHIARELLO (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 45,000 shares for an estimated $10,599,607.
- HEIDI MILLER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $6,033,842.
- KENNETH BEST (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 20,821 shares for an estimated $4,468,394
$FI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 748 institutional investors add shares of $FI stock to their portfolio, and 875 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P removed 4,636,188 shares (-33.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $952,365,738
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 3,711,811 shares (-30.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $762,480,215
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,566,865 shares (+6.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $527,285,408
- KOVITZ INVESTMENT GROUP PARTNERS, LLC added 2,174,025 shares (+343.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $446,588,215
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 2,153,554 shares (+65.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $442,383,062
- FMR LLC added 2,126,419 shares (+22.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $436,808,990
- WINSLOW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,767,261 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $363,030,754
