New Analyst Forecast: $FI Given $200.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FI. Dan Dolev from Mizuho Securities set a price target of 200.0 for FI.

$FI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FI recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $FI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $240.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Dan Dolev from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $200.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $237.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $268.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Timothy Chiodo from UBS set a target price of $255.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $218.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Jeff Cantwell from Seaport Global set a target price of $240.0 on 01/14/2025

on 01/14/2025 Charles Nabhan from Stephens set a target price of $255.0 on 12/18/2024

$FI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FI stock 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$FI Insider Trading Activity

$FI insiders have traded $FI stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GUY CHIARELLO (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 45,000 shares for an estimated $10,599,607.

$FI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 786 institutional investors add shares of $FI stock to their portfolio, and 982 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

