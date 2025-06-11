New Analyst Forecast: $FHN Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FHN. RBC Capital gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $FHN.
$FHN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FHN in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/09/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/19/2024
$FHN Insider Trading Activity
$FHN insiders have traded $FHN stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FHN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- D BRYAN JORDAN (Chairman, President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 109,980 shares for an estimated $2,323,651.
$FHN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 249 institutional investors add shares of $FHN stock to their portfolio, and 332 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 8,939,574 shares (+276.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $173,606,527
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 5,138,211 shares (-8.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $99,784,057
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 4,784,218 shares (-22.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $92,909,513
- STATE STREET CORP removed 4,678,657 shares (-16.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $90,859,518
- AZORA CAPITAL LP removed 4,555,055 shares (-95.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $88,459,168
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC added 4,392,405 shares (+53.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $85,300,505
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 3,180,786 shares (+146.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $61,770,864
