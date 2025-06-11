New Analyst Forecast: $FHN Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FHN. RBC Capital gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $FHN.

$FHN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FHN in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/09/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/19/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FHN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FHN forecast page.

$FHN Insider Trading Activity

$FHN insiders have traded $FHN stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FHN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

D BRYAN JORDAN (Chairman, President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 109,980 shares for an estimated $2,323,651.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FHN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 249 institutional investors add shares of $FHN stock to their portfolio, and 332 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.