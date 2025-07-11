New Analyst Forecast: $FHN Given $23.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FHN. John McDonald from Truist Securities set a price target of 23.0 for FHN.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FHN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FHN forecast page.

$FHN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FHN recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $FHN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $24.0.

Here are some recent targets:

John McDonald from Truist Securities set a target price of $23.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Timur Braziler from Wells Fargo set a target price of $23.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Jared Shaw from Barclays set a target price of $26.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Daniel Tamayo from Raymond James set a target price of $24.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Anthony Elian from JP Morgan set a target price of $22.5 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Jon Arfstrom from RBC Capital set a target price of $24.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 David Chiaverini from Jefferies set a target price of $25.0 on 05/21/2025

$FHN Insider Trading Activity

$FHN insiders have traded $FHN stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FHN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

D BRYAN JORDAN (Chairman, President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 109,980 shares for an estimated $2,323,651.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FHN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 232 institutional investors add shares of $FHN stock to their portfolio, and 268 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.