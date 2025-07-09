New Analyst Forecast: $FHI Given 'Underweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FHI. JP Morgan gave a rating of 'Underweight' for $FHI.
$FHI Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FHI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- JP Morgan issued a "Underweight" rating on 07/09/2025
- Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/28/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FHI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FHI forecast page.
$FHI Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FHI recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $FHI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $40.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Kenneth Worthington from JP Morgan set a target price of $40.0 on 07/09/2025
- Kenneth Lee from RBC Capital set a target price of $43.0 on 05/07/2025
- John Dunn from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $41.0 on 04/28/2025
- Adam Beatty from UBS set a target price of $40.0 on 02/03/2025
$FHI Insider Trading Activity
$FHI insiders have traded $FHI stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FHI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SAKER ANWAR NUSSEIBEH (CEO, Federated Hermes Limited) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 18,911 shares for an estimated $788,770.
- PAUL A UHLMAN (Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,057 shares for an estimated $297,875.
- METER STEPHEN VAN (VP, Chief Compliance Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,347 shares for an estimated $266,505.
- PETER J GERMAIN (EVP, CLO & Sec.) sold 407 shares for an estimated $17,068
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$FHI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 161 institutional investors add shares of $FHI stock to their portfolio, and 153 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC added 2,284,509 shares (+249.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $93,139,431
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 2,142,596 shares (-25.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $87,353,638
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 448,242 shares (-67.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,274,826
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 393,128 shares (-82.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,027,828
- FMR LLC removed 380,000 shares (-6.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,492,600
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 363,518 shares (-60.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,820,628
- EMPOWERED FUNDS, LLC added 344,559 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,047,670
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.