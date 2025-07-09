New Analyst Forecast: $FHI Given 'Underweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FHI. JP Morgan gave a rating of 'Underweight' for $FHI.

$FHI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FHI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JP Morgan issued a "Underweight" rating on 07/09/2025

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/28/2025

$FHI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FHI recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $FHI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $40.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Kenneth Worthington from JP Morgan set a target price of $40.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Kenneth Lee from RBC Capital set a target price of $43.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 John Dunn from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $41.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Adam Beatty from UBS set a target price of $40.0 on 02/03/2025

$FHI Insider Trading Activity

$FHI insiders have traded $FHI stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FHI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SAKER ANWAR NUSSEIBEH (CEO, Federated Hermes Limited) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 18,911 shares for an estimated $788,770 .

. PAUL A UHLMAN (Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,057 shares for an estimated $297,875 .

. METER STEPHEN VAN (VP, Chief Compliance Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,347 shares for an estimated $266,505 .

. PETER J GERMAIN (EVP, CLO & Sec.) sold 407 shares for an estimated $17,068

$FHI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 161 institutional investors add shares of $FHI stock to their portfolio, and 153 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

