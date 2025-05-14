New Analyst Forecast: $FHI Given 'Hold' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FHI. Cowen & Co. gave a rating of 'Hold' for $FHI.

$FHI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FHI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/03/2025

$FHI Insider Trading Activity

$FHI insiders have traded $FHI stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FHI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SAKER ANWAR NUSSEIBEH (CEO, Federated Hermes Limited) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $399,521 .

. JOHN B FISHER (Vice President) sold 7,817 shares for an estimated $323,336

PAUL A UHLMAN (Vice President) sold 6,311 shares for an estimated $261,200

PETER J GERMAIN (EVP, CLO & Sec.) sold 4,922 shares for an estimated $203,580

THEODORE W III ZIERDEN (Vice President) sold 2,478 shares for an estimated $102,621

METER STEPHEN VAN (VP, Chief Compliance Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,574 shares for an estimated $63,871 .

. RICHARD A NOVAK (Principal Accounting Officer) sold 1,363 shares for an estimated $56,517

DOLORES D DUDIAK (Vice President) sold 938 shares for an estimated $38,917

$FHI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 182 institutional investors add shares of $FHI stock to their portfolio, and 147 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

