New Analyst Forecast: $FFWM Given $7.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FFWM. David Chiaverini from Jefferies set a price target of 7.0 for FFWM.
$FFWM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 71 institutional investors add shares of $FFWM stock to their portfolio, and 89 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AZORA CAPITAL LP removed 3,282,358 shares (-79.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,035,438
- NORTH REEF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 1,222,139 shares (+27.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,342,901
- PHILADELPHIA FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT OF SAN FRANCISCO, LLC removed 709,653 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,406,945
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 669,524 shares (+145.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,474,829
- FEDERATED HERMES, INC. removed 562,372 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,918,710
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 558,818 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,470,259
- MALTESE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 521,412 shares (+45.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,706,128
