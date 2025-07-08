New Analyst Forecast: $FFIV Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FFIV. F5 gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $FFIV.

$FFIV Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FFIV in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

F5 issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/08/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FFIV, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FFIV forecast page.

$FFIV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FFIV recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $FFIV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $282.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Matthew Hedberg from F5 set a target price of $290.0 on 04/29/2025

$FFIV Insider Trading Activity

$FFIV insiders have traded $FFIV stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 25 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FFIV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FRANCOIS LOCOH-DONOU (President, CEO & Director) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 11,700 shares for an estimated $3,410,604 .

. CHAD MICHAEL WHALEN (EVP, Worldwide Sales) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 5,625 shares for an estimated $1,600,490 .

. SCOT FRAZIER ROGERS (EVP and General Counsel) sold 3,486 shares for an estimated $1,022,025

THOMAS DEAN FOUNTAIN (EVP Global Services & Strategy) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,661 shares for an estimated $747,911 .

. MARIANNE BUDNIK has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,600 shares for an estimated $709,703 .

. MICHAEL L DREYER sold 1,800 shares for an estimated $514,722

ELIZABETH BUSE sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $440,301

ALAN HIGGINSON sold 1,272 shares for an estimated $364,665

LYRA AMBER SCHRAMM (Chief People Officer) sold 253 shares for an estimated $75,206

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FFIV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 343 institutional investors add shares of $FFIV stock to their portfolio, and 285 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.