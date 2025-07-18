Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $FFIN Given $38.0 Price Target

July 18, 2025 — 08:20 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FFIN. Catherine Mealor from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a price target of 38.0 for FFIN.

$FFIN Insider Trading Activity

$FFIN insiders have traded $FFIN stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FFIN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JOHNNY TROTTER purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $210,719
  • MICHAEL B. DENNY has made 2 purchases buying 5,550 shares for an estimated $198,481 and 0 sales.
  • ROBERT CLARK JR NICKLES has made 2 purchases buying 1,041 shares for an estimated $37,271 and 0 sales.
  • MURRAY HAMILTON EDWARDS purchased 300 shares for an estimated $10,515

$FFIN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 157 institutional investors add shares of $FFIN stock to their portfolio, and 147 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

