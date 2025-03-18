New Analyst Forecast: $FERG Given $189.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FERG. An analyst from Oppenheimer set a price target of 189.0 for FERG.

$FERG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FERG recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $FERG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $190.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Oppenheimer set a target price of $189.0 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $189.0 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 David Manthey from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $190.0 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 Harry Goad from Berenberg Bank set a target price of $240.0 on 12/11/2024

$FERG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FERG stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FERG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 01/07.

$FERG Insider Trading Activity

$FERG insiders have traded $FERG stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FERG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN MICHAEL MURPHY (See Remarks) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $2,013,500

IAN T. GRAHAM (See Remarks) sold 5,778 shares for an estimated $1,162,957

WILLIAM T. JR THEES (Senior Vice President) sold 5,111 shares for an estimated $1,027,159

VICTORIA MORRISSEY (Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,468 shares for an estimated $649,361 .

. MICHAEL JACOBS (Senior VP of Supply Chain) sold 2,624 shares for an estimated $527,320

RICHARD BECKWITT purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $484,231

JAKE SCHLICHER (SVP of Strategic Development) sold 2,250 shares for an estimated $453,341

RICHARD WINCKLER (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,325 shares for an estimated $267,318

GARLAND WILLIAMS (Senior Vice President-Blended) sold 1,118 shares for an estimated $224,963

ALLISON STIRRUP (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 993 shares for an estimated $199,878

BRIAN MAY purchased 686 shares for an estimated $127,006

$FERG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $FERG stock to their portfolio, and 608 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

