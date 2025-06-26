New Analyst Forecast: $FER Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FER. Morgan Stanley gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $FER.
$FER Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FER in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/25/2025
$FER Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 88 institutional investors add shares of $FER stock to their portfolio, and 57 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AMUNDI added 5,376,610 shares (+43.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $241,517,321
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 4,294,403 shares (-82.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $192,904,582
- MAPLE-BROWN ABBOTT LTD added 3,421,819 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $153,708,109
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 3,396,466 shares (-21.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $152,569,252
- UBS GROUP AG added 2,477,893 shares (+540.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $111,306,953
- BROOKFIELD CORP /ON/ removed 1,671,303 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $70,244,865
- NORGES BANK removed 1,410,382 shares (-11.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $59,278,355
