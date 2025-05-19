New Analyst Forecast: $FENC Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FENC. Craig-Hallum gave a rating of 'Buy' for $FENC.
$FENC Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FENC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025
$FENC Insider Trading Activity
$FENC insiders have traded $FENC stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FENC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROSTY RAYKOV has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 52,431 shares for an estimated $325,730.
- CHRIS A RALLIS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,595 shares for an estimated $47,439.
$FENC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 26 institutional investors add shares of $FENC stock to their portfolio, and 35 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,030,479 shares (-92.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,275,617
- ROSALIND ADVISORS, INC. added 522,968 shares (+41.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,184,875
- AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 361,005 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,198,520
- WINTON GROUP LTD removed 71,656 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $452,865
- ADVANTAGE ALPHA CAPITAL PARTNERS LP removed 52,876 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $334,176
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 49,763 shares (-14.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $303,056
- CLAYTON PARTNERS LLC removed 40,540 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $246,888
