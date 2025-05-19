New Analyst Forecast: $FENC Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FENC. Craig-Hallum gave a rating of 'Buy' for $FENC.

$FENC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FENC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

$FENC Insider Trading Activity

$FENC insiders have traded $FENC stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FENC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROSTY RAYKOV has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 52,431 shares for an estimated $325,730 .

. CHRIS A RALLIS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,595 shares for an estimated $47,439.

$FENC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 26 institutional investors add shares of $FENC stock to their portfolio, and 35 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

