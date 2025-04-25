Stocks
FE

New Analyst Forecast: $FE Given 'Outperform' Rating

April 25, 2025 — 12:27 pm EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FE. Scotiabank gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $FE.

$FE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FE in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/25/2025
  • Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/23/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FE forecast page.

$FE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 388 institutional investors add shares of $FE stock to their portfolio, and 332 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • BOSTON PARTNERS added 6,991,866 shares (+73.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $278,136,429
  • SOROBAN CAPITAL PARTNERS LP added 3,133,083 shares (+60.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $124,634,041
  • MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC removed 1,883,387 shares (-97.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $74,921,134
  • PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 1,736,276 shares (-14.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $69,069,059
  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,665,620 shares (+3.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,258,363
  • FMR LLC removed 1,572,595 shares (-8.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $62,557,829
  • WEALTHQUEST CORP added 1,315,423 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $53,169,397

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

FE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.