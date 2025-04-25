New Analyst Forecast: $FE Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FE. Scotiabank gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $FE.
$FE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FE in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/25/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/23/2025
$FE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 388 institutional investors add shares of $FE stock to their portfolio, and 332 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 6,991,866 shares (+73.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $278,136,429
- SOROBAN CAPITAL PARTNERS LP added 3,133,083 shares (+60.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $124,634,041
- MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC removed 1,883,387 shares (-97.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $74,921,134
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 1,736,276 shares (-14.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $69,069,059
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,665,620 shares (+3.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,258,363
- FMR LLC removed 1,572,595 shares (-8.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $62,557,829
- WEALTHQUEST CORP added 1,315,423 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $53,169,397
