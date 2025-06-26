New Analyst Forecast: $FE Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FE. UBS gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $FE.
$FE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FE in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/22/2025
- Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/25/2025
$FE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FE recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $FE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $44.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from UBS set a target price of $44.0 on 06/24/2025
- An analyst from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $43.0 on 04/28/2025
- An analyst from Scotiabank set a target price of $46.0 on 04/25/2025
$FE Insider Trading Activity
$FE insiders have traded $FE stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JON TAYLOR K. (SVP, CFO and Strategy) sold 12,000 shares for an estimated $516,360
- JASON LISOWSKI (VP, Controller & CAO) sold 12,000 shares for an estimated $503,651
$FE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 391 institutional investors add shares of $FE stock to their portfolio, and 414 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 11,464,256 shares (-14.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $463,385,227
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 5,439,299 shares (+368.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $219,856,465
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 4,126,511 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $166,793,574
- SOROBAN CAPITAL PARTNERS LP removed 4,104,812 shares (-49.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $165,916,501
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 3,976,762 shares (-56.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $160,740,720
- FMR LLC removed 3,675,414 shares (-21.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $148,560,233
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 3,166,782 shares (-29.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $128,001,328
