Stocks
FE

New Analyst Forecast: $FE Given 'Neutral' Rating

June 26, 2025 — 10:31 am EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FE. UBS gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $FE.

$FE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FE in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/22/2025
  • Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/25/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FE forecast page.

$FE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FE recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $FE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $44.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • An analyst from UBS set a target price of $44.0 on 06/24/2025
  • An analyst from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $43.0 on 04/28/2025
  • An analyst from Scotiabank set a target price of $46.0 on 04/25/2025

$FE Insider Trading Activity

$FE insiders have traded $FE stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JON TAYLOR K. (SVP, CFO and Strategy) sold 12,000 shares for an estimated $516,360
  • JASON LISOWSKI (VP, Controller & CAO) sold 12,000 shares for an estimated $503,651

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 391 institutional investors add shares of $FE stock to their portfolio, and 414 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 11,464,256 shares (-14.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $463,385,227
  • MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 5,439,299 shares (+368.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $219,856,465
  • POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 4,126,511 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $166,793,574
  • SOROBAN CAPITAL PARTNERS LP removed 4,104,812 shares (-49.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $165,916,501
  • AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 3,976,762 shares (-56.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $160,740,720
  • FMR LLC removed 3,675,414 shares (-21.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $148,560,233
  • PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 3,166,782 shares (-29.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $128,001,328

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

FE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.