New Analyst Forecast: $FDX Given $278.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FDX. Ariel Rosa from Citigroup set a price target of 278.0 for FDX.

$FDX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FDX recently. We have seen 16 analysts offer price targets for $FDX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $275.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ariel Rosa from Citigroup set a target price of $278.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 J. Bruce Chan from Stifel set a target price of $315.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Lucas Servera from Truist Securities set a target price of $275.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Ken Hoexter from B of A Securities set a target price of $245.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Patrick Tyler Brown from Raymond James set a target price of $260.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Brian Ossenbeck from JP Morgan set a target price of $290.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Jason Seidl from TD Cowen set a target price of $269.0 on 06/25/2025

$FDX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FDX stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FDX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 4 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $60,000 on 05/05, 04/08, 04/04, 04/03 and 0 sales.

on 05/05, 04/08, 04/04, 04/03 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.

on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/01.

$FDX Insider Trading Activity

$FDX insiders have traded $FDX stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FDX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FREDERICK W SMITH (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 123,850 shares for an estimated $25,122,520 .

. JOHN ALAN SMITH (COO - US&CAN FEC) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,155 shares for an estimated $1,499,050 .

. GINA F. ADAMS (EVP GENL COUNSEL/SECTY) sold 4,770 shares for an estimated $1,153,624

SUSAN C SCHWAB sold 3,980 shares for an estimated $1,100,256

PAUL S WALSH sold 3,610 shares for an estimated $860,240

R BRAD MARTIN sold 2,123 shares for an estimated $513,235

$FDX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 649 institutional investors add shares of $FDX stock to their portfolio, and 903 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

