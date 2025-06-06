New Analyst Forecast: $FDS Given 'Underweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FDS. UBS gave a rating of 'Underweight' for $FDS.

$FDS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FDS in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Underweight" rating on 06/03/2025

$FDS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FDS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $FDS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $458.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from UBS set a target price of $466.0 on 03/24/2025

on 03/24/2025 An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $450.0 on 03/07/2025

$FDS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FDS stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FDS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/01.

on 04/01. REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/13.

$FDS Insider Trading Activity

$FDS insiders have traded $FDS stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FDS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FREDERICK PHILIP SNOW (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 18,000 shares for an estimated $8,276,370 .

. KATHERINE M STEPP (Chief Technology Officer (CTO)) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,725 shares for an estimated $733,561 .

. GREGORY T MOSKOFF (MD,Controller and CAO) sold 363 shares for an estimated $157,604

$FDS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 353 institutional investors add shares of $FDS stock to their portfolio, and 438 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

