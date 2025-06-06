Stocks
FDS

New Analyst Forecast: $FDS Given 'Underweight' Rating

June 06, 2025 — 10:27 am EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FDS. UBS gave a rating of 'Underweight' for $FDS.

$FDS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FDS in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • UBS issued a "Underweight" rating on 06/03/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FDS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FDS forecast page.

$FDS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FDS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $FDS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $458.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • An analyst from UBS set a target price of $466.0 on 03/24/2025
  • An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $450.0 on 03/07/2025

$FDS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FDS stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FDS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$FDS Insider Trading Activity

$FDS insiders have traded $FDS stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FDS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • FREDERICK PHILIP SNOW (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 18,000 shares for an estimated $8,276,370.
  • KATHERINE M STEPP (Chief Technology Officer (CTO)) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,725 shares for an estimated $733,561.
  • GREGORY T MOSKOFF (MD,Controller and CAO) sold 363 shares for an estimated $157,604

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FDS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 353 institutional investors add shares of $FDS stock to their portfolio, and 438 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

FDS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.