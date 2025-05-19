New Analyst Forecast: $FCX Given 'Sector Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FCX. Scotiabank gave a rating of 'Sector Perform' for $FCX.
$FCX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FCX in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/25/2025
- Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/16/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/15/2025
- Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FCX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FCX forecast page.
$FCX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FCX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $FCX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $45.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Raymond James set a target price of $52.0 on 04/25/2025
- Timna Tanners from Wolfe Research set a target price of $39.0 on 04/16/2025
$FCX Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $FCX stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FCX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 04/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/12 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/01.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/25.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$FCX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 728 institutional investors add shares of $FCX stock to their portfolio, and 856 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 18,159,607 shares (-23.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $687,522,721
- FMR LLC removed 12,329,836 shares (-33.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $466,807,590
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 9,711,255 shares (+36.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $367,668,114
- CAPITAL WEALTH PLANNING, LLC removed 7,481,797 shares (-99.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $283,260,834
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 6,993,949 shares (+23.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $264,790,909
- DIAMOND HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 6,573,374 shares (-83.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $248,867,939
- AMUNDI added 6,054,537 shares (+28.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $229,224,770
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.