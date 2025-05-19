Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $FCX Given 'Sector Perform' Rating

May 19, 2025 — 06:31 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FCX. Scotiabank gave a rating of 'Sector Perform' for $FCX.

$FCX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FCX in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025
  • Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/25/2025
  • Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/16/2025
  • UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/15/2025
  • Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025

$FCX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FCX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $FCX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $45.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • An analyst from Raymond James set a target price of $52.0 on 04/25/2025
  • Timna Tanners from Wolfe Research set a target price of $39.0 on 04/16/2025

$FCX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FCX stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FCX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$FCX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 728 institutional investors add shares of $FCX stock to their portfolio, and 856 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 18,159,607 shares (-23.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $687,522,721
  • FMR LLC removed 12,329,836 shares (-33.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $466,807,590
  • BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 9,711,255 shares (+36.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $367,668,114
  • CAPITAL WEALTH PLANNING, LLC removed 7,481,797 shares (-99.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $283,260,834
  • FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 6,993,949 shares (+23.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $264,790,909
  • DIAMOND HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 6,573,374 shares (-83.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $248,867,939
  • AMUNDI added 6,054,537 shares (+28.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $229,224,770

