New Analyst Forecast: $FCX Given 'Sector Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FCX. Scotiabank gave a rating of 'Sector Perform' for $FCX.

$FCX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FCX in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/25/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/16/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/15/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FCX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FCX forecast page.

$FCX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FCX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $FCX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $45.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Raymond James set a target price of $52.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Timna Tanners from Wolfe Research set a target price of $39.0 on 04/16/2025

$FCX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FCX stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FCX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.

on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/21. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 04/07.

on 04/07. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/12 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/01.

on 02/12 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/01. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/25.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$FCX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 728 institutional investors add shares of $FCX stock to their portfolio, and 856 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.