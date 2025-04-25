New Analyst Forecast: $FCX Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FCX. Jefferies gave a rating of 'Buy' for $FCX.

$FCX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FCX in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/16/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/15/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FCX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FCX forecast page.

$FCX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FCX stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FCX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$FCX Insider Trading Activity

$FCX insiders have traded $FCX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FCX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MAREE E. ROBERTSON (EVP & CFO) sold 13,000 shares for an estimated $583,878

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FCX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 668 institutional investors add shares of $FCX stock to their portfolio, and 770 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.