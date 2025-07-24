Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $FCX Given $54.0 Price Target

July 24, 2025 — 12:20 pm EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FCX. Katja Jancic from BMO Capital set a price target of 54.0 for FCX.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FCX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FCX forecast page.

$FCX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FCX recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $FCX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $50.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Katja Jancic from BMO Capital set a target price of $54.0 on 07/24/2025
  • Carlos De Alba from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $54.0 on 07/15/2025
  • Curt Woodworth from UBS set a target price of $50.0 on 07/11/2025
  • Orest Wowkodaw from Scotiabank set a target price of $52.0 on 07/09/2025
  • Bill Peterson from JP Morgan set a target price of $56.0 on 07/09/2025
  • Paul Forward from Stifel set a target price of $56.0 on 07/09/2025
  • Alexander Hacking from Citigroup set a target price of $48.0 on 07/08/2025
$FCX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FCX stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FCX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$FCX Insider Trading Activity

$FCX insiders have traded $FCX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FCX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ELLIE L. MIKES (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 8,584 shares for an estimated $343,519

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FCX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 718 institutional investors add shares of $FCX stock to their portfolio, and 676 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 18,159,607 shares (-23.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $687,522,721
  • FMR LLC removed 12,329,836 shares (-33.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $466,807,590
  • BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 9,711,255 shares (+36.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $367,668,114
  • CAPITAL WEALTH PLANNING, LLC removed 7,481,797 shares (-99.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $283,260,834
  • FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 6,993,949 shares (+23.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $264,790,909
  • DIAMOND HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 6,573,374 shares (-83.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $248,867,939
  • AMUNDI added 6,054,537 shares (+28.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $229,224,770

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Stocks mentioned

