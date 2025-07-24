New Analyst Forecast: $FCX Given $54.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FCX. Katja Jancic from BMO Capital set a price target of 54.0 for FCX.

$FCX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FCX recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $FCX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $50.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Katja Jancic from BMO Capital set a target price of $54.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 Carlos De Alba from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $54.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Curt Woodworth from UBS set a target price of $50.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Orest Wowkodaw from Scotiabank set a target price of $52.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Bill Peterson from JP Morgan set a target price of $56.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Paul Forward from Stifel set a target price of $56.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Alexander Hacking from Citigroup set a target price of $48.0 on 07/08/2025

$FCX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FCX stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FCX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.

on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/21. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 04/07.

on 04/07. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/12 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/01.

on 02/12 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/01. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/25.

$FCX Insider Trading Activity

$FCX insiders have traded $FCX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FCX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ELLIE L. MIKES (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 8,584 shares for an estimated $343,519

$FCX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 718 institutional investors add shares of $FCX stock to their portfolio, and 676 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

