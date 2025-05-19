Stocks
FCNCA

New Analyst Forecast: $FCNCA Given 'Buy' Rating

May 19, 2025 — 06:31 am EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FCNCA. Cowen & Co. gave a rating of 'Buy' for $FCNCA.

$FCNCA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FCNCA in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025
  • Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 12/09/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FCNCA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FCNCA forecast page.

$FCNCA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FCNCA stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FCNCA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$FCNCA Insider Trading Activity

$FCNCA insiders have traded $FCNCA stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 16 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FCNCA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • FRANK B JR HOLDING (Chairman and CEO) has made 15 purchases buying 1,000 shares for an estimated $1,548,988 and 0 sales.
  • CRAIG L NIX (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 17 shares for an estimated $31,979

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FCNCA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 279 institutional investors add shares of $FCNCA stock to their portfolio, and 302 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

FCNCA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.