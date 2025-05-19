New Analyst Forecast: $FCNCA Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FCNCA. Cowen & Co. gave a rating of 'Buy' for $FCNCA.
$FCNCA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FCNCA in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025
- Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 12/09/2024
$FCNCA Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $FCNCA stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FCNCA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS H. KEAN, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 04/11, 04/10 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 5 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 01/21, 01/16 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/20.
$FCNCA Insider Trading Activity
$FCNCA insiders have traded $FCNCA stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 16 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FCNCA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- FRANK B JR HOLDING (Chairman and CEO) has made 15 purchases buying 1,000 shares for an estimated $1,548,988 and 0 sales.
- CRAIG L NIX (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 17 shares for an estimated $31,979
$FCNCA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 279 institutional investors add shares of $FCNCA stock to their portfolio, and 302 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 104,400 shares (-29.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $193,570,128
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 79,649 shares (-7.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $147,678,803
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 69,730 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $129,287,787
- MORGAN STANLEY added 60,624 shares (+93.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $112,404,170
- ALUA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 50,862 shares (-55.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $94,304,251
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC added 48,994 shares (+83.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $103,525,301
- AZORA CAPITAL LP removed 34,405 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $72,698,453
