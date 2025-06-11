New Analyst Forecast: $FCEL Given 'Hold' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FCEL. Cowen & Co. gave a rating of 'Hold' for $FCEL.
$FCEL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $FCEL stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- OSAIC HOLDINGS, INC. added 26,696 shares (+2499.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $241,331
- IFP ADVISORS, INC removed 7,546 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $34,636
- MILLBURN RIDGEFIELD CORP removed 1,995 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,034
- SYNERGY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 100 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $459
- VSM WEALTH ADVISORY, LLC removed 32 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $146
