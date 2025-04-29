New Analyst Forecast: $FBP Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FBP. Wells Fargo gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $FBP.

$FBP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FBP in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/28/2025

$FBP Insider Trading Activity

$FBP insiders have traded $FBP stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FBP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERTO R HERENCIA sold 100,000 shares for an estimated $2,218,120

DONALD KAFKA (EVP and COO) sold 80,000 shares for an estimated $1,751,480

GINORIS LOPEZ-LAY (EVP) sold 64,000 shares for an estimated $1,392,153

CARLOS POWER (EVP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 56,118 shares for an estimated $1,165,364 .

. AURELIO ALEMAN (President and CEO) sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $1,081,960

NAYDA RIVERA (EVP and CRO) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $529,840

JOHN A. HEFFERN sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $308,007

DANIEL EDWARD FRYE sold 7,662 shares for an estimated $162,909

$FBP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 127 institutional investors add shares of $FBP stock to their portfolio, and 123 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

