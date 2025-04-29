New Analyst Forecast: $FBP Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FBP. Wells Fargo gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $FBP.
$FBP Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FBP in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/28/2025
$FBP Insider Trading Activity
$FBP insiders have traded $FBP stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FBP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERTO R HERENCIA sold 100,000 shares for an estimated $2,218,120
- DONALD KAFKA (EVP and COO) sold 80,000 shares for an estimated $1,751,480
- GINORIS LOPEZ-LAY (EVP) sold 64,000 shares for an estimated $1,392,153
- CARLOS POWER (EVP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 56,118 shares for an estimated $1,165,364.
- AURELIO ALEMAN (President and CEO) sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $1,081,960
- NAYDA RIVERA (EVP and CRO) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $529,840
- JOHN A. HEFFERN sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $308,007
- DANIEL EDWARD FRYE sold 7,662 shares for an estimated $162,909
$FBP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 127 institutional investors add shares of $FBP stock to their portfolio, and 123 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC added 1,736,968 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,290,235
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 1,460,789 shares (+42.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,156,067
- FMR LLC removed 1,288,357 shares (-11.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,950,556
- VERITION FUND MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,226,433 shares (+10087.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,799,389
- STATE STREET CORP added 892,170 shares (+9.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,585,440
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 751,413 shares (+381.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,968,767
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 708,955 shares (-31.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,179,473
