New Analyst Forecast: $FBNC Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FBNC. Stephens gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $FBNC.

$FBNC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FBNC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/28/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FBNC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FBNC forecast page.

$FBNC Insider Trading Activity

$FBNC insiders have traded $FBNC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FBNC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES C III CRAWFORD sold 5,573 shares for an estimated $274,308

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FBNC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 86 institutional investors add shares of $FBNC stock to their portfolio, and 73 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.