New Analyst Forecast: $FBNC Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FBNC. Stephens gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $FBNC.
$FBNC Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FBNC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/28/2025
$FBNC Insider Trading Activity
$FBNC insiders have traded $FBNC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FBNC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAMES C III CRAWFORD sold 5,573 shares for an estimated $274,308
$FBNC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 86 institutional investors add shares of $FBNC stock to their portfolio, and 73 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 585,338 shares (+372.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,737,311
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 418,752 shares (+23.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,412,525
- GREENWOOD CAPITAL ASSOCIATES LLC removed 237,202 shares (-95.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,521,288
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 184,714 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,121,874
- STATE STREET CORP added 167,247 shares (+9.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,353,850
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 145,784 shares (+38.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,410,122
- BOOTHBAY FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 144,937 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,372,879
