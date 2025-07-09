New Analyst Forecast: $FBLG Given $16.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FBLG. Jason Kolbert from D. Boral Capital set a price target of 16.0 for FBLG.

$FBLG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FBLG recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $FBLG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $14.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jason Kolbert from D. Boral Capital set a target price of $16.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Matthew Caufield from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $12.0 on 04/01/2025

$FBLG Insider Trading Activity

$FBLG insiders have traded $FBLG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FBLG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HAMID KHOJA (Chief Scientific Officer) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $16,800

$FBLG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 30 institutional investors add shares of $FBLG stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

