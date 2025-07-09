New Analyst Forecast: $FBLG Given $16.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FBLG. Jason Kolbert from D. Boral Capital set a price target of 16.0 for FBLG.
$FBLG Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FBLG recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $FBLG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $14.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jason Kolbert from D. Boral Capital set a target price of $16.0 on 07/09/2025
- Matthew Caufield from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $12.0 on 04/01/2025
$FBLG Insider Trading Activity
$FBLG insiders have traded $FBLG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FBLG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- HAMID KHOJA (Chief Scientific Officer) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $16,800
$FBLG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 30 institutional investors add shares of $FBLG stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 508,686 shares (+55.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $457,817
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 61,074 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $54,966
- BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 50,000 shares (+200.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $45,000
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 48,225 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $43,402
- O'SHAUGHNESSY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 40,404 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,363
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 32,227 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,004
- CASCADE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, LLC removed 22,520 shares (-8.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,268
