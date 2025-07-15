New Analyst Forecast: $FBIN Given $67.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FBIN. Matthew Bouley from Barclays set a price target of 67.0 for FBIN.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FBIN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FBIN forecast page.

$FBIN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FBIN recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $FBIN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $67.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Matthew Bouley from Barclays set a target price of $67.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Timothy Wojs from Baird set a target price of $54.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Mike Dahl from RBC Capital set a target price of $59.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 John Lovallo from UBS set a target price of $82.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Collin Verron from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $70.0 on 04/01/2025

$FBIN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FBIN stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FBIN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN sold up to $15,000 on 05/30.

on 05/30. REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/17, 02/08 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 05/29.

on 02/17, 02/08 and 1 sale worth up to on 05/29. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/13 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 04/17.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$FBIN Insider Trading Activity

$FBIN insiders have traded $FBIN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FBIN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RON WILSON (EVP, Chief Supply Chain) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $103,404

KRISTIN PAPESH (EVP and CHRO) purchased 483 shares for an estimated $29,943

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FBIN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 250 institutional investors add shares of $FBIN stock to their portfolio, and 281 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.