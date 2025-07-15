New Analyst Forecast: $FBIN Given $67.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FBIN. Matthew Bouley from Barclays set a price target of 67.0 for FBIN.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FBIN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FBIN forecast page.
$FBIN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FBIN recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $FBIN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $67.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Matthew Bouley from Barclays set a target price of $67.0 on 07/15/2025
- Timothy Wojs from Baird set a target price of $54.0 on 05/07/2025
- Mike Dahl from RBC Capital set a target price of $59.0 on 05/07/2025
- John Lovallo from UBS set a target price of $82.0 on 05/07/2025
- Collin Verron from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $70.0 on 04/01/2025
$FBIN Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $FBIN stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FBIN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN sold up to $15,000 on 05/30.
- REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/17, 02/08 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 05/29.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/13 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 04/17.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$FBIN Insider Trading Activity
$FBIN insiders have traded $FBIN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FBIN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RON WILSON (EVP, Chief Supply Chain) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $103,404
- KRISTIN PAPESH (EVP and CHRO) purchased 483 shares for an estimated $29,943
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$FBIN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 250 institutional investors add shares of $FBIN stock to their portfolio, and 281 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 4,348,362 shares (-79.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $264,728,278
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 3,257,428 shares (+113.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $198,312,216
- GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP added 1,612,301 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $98,156,884
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 996,223 shares (+1394.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $60,650,056
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 775,093 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $47,187,661
- ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD added 763,211 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $46,464,285
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 667,793 shares (-4.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $40,655,237
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.