New Analyst Forecast: $FARO Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FARO. Needham gave a rating of 'Buy' for $FARO.
$FARO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FARO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025
$FARO Insider Trading Activity
$FARO insiders have traded $FARO stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FARO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- YUVAL WASSERMAN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 17,630 shares for an estimated $398,276.
- PETER JAMES LAU (President and CEO) sold 4,617 shares for an estimated $135,278
- MATTHEW HORWATH (SVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,730 shares for an estimated $78,378.
$FARO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 57 institutional investors add shares of $FARO stock to their portfolio, and 67 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 427,781 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,848,526
- DIVISAR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 405,474 shares (-22.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,282,820
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 375,632 shares (-88.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,526,027
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 354,490 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,989,866
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 347,440 shares (-64.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,811,078
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 228,342 shares (-77.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,233,736
- OPHIR ASSET MANAGEMENT PTY LTD added 189,266 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,799,785
