New Analyst Forecast: $FARO Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FARO. Needham gave a rating of 'Buy' for $FARO.

$FARO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FARO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025

$FARO Insider Trading Activity

$FARO insiders have traded $FARO stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FARO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

YUVAL WASSERMAN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 17,630 shares for an estimated $398,276 .

. PETER JAMES LAU (President and CEO) sold 4,617 shares for an estimated $135,278

MATTHEW HORWATH (SVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,730 shares for an estimated $78,378.

$FARO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 57 institutional investors add shares of $FARO stock to their portfolio, and 67 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

