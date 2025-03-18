New Analyst Forecast: $FANG Given $215.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FANG. An analyst from Wells Fargo set a price target of 215.0 for FANG.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FANG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FANG forecast page.

$FANG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FANG recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $FANG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $215.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $215.0 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 An analyst from Williams Trading set a target price of $190.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $220.0 on 01/22/2025

on 01/22/2025 Mark Lear from Piper Sandler set a target price of $252.0 on 12/04/2024

on 12/04/2024 Neal Dingmann from Truist Financial set a target price of $230.0 on 10/16/2024

on 10/16/2024 Tim Rezvan from KeyBanc set a target price of $216.0 on 10/16/2024

on 10/16/2024 Scott Gruber from Citigroup set a target price of $195.0 on 10/14/2024

$FANG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FANG stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FANG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $50,000 on 10/15.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$FANG Insider Trading Activity

$FANG insiders have traded $FANG stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FANG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LYNDAL GRETH has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 13,212,830 shares for an estimated $2,313,665,629 .

. STEVEN E WEST purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $975,960

HOF MATTHEW KAES VAN'T (President & CFO) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $653,928

TRAVIS D. STICE (Chief Executive Officer) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $517,536

ROBERT K REEVES purchased 2,832 shares for an estimated $509,760

FRANK D. TSURU purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $313,019

MARK LAWRENCE PLAUMANN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,390 shares for an estimated $251,590.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FANG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 549 institutional investors add shares of $FANG stock to their portfolio, and 664 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.