New Analyst Forecast: $FANG Given $180.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FANG. Paul Cheng from Scotiabank set a price target of 180.0 for FANG.

$FANG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FANG recently. We have seen 15 analysts offer price targets for $FANG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $183.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Paul Cheng from Scotiabank set a target price of $180.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Roger Read from Wells Fargo set a target price of $208.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 Kalei Akamine from B of A Securities set a target price of $170.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $183.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Mark Lear from Piper Sandler set a target price of $225.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Nitin Kumar from Mizuho set a target price of $179.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Arun Jayaram from JP Morgan set a target price of $161.0 on 05/07/2025

$FANG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FANG stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FANG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.

$FANG Insider Trading Activity

$FANG insiders have traded $FANG stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FANG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HOF MATTHEW KAES VAN'T (President) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,426,903

CHARLES ALVIN MELOY has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,153 shares for an estimated $955,499 .

. DANIEL N WESSON (Exec. VP & COO) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $710,306

FRANK D. TSURU purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $313,019

JERE W III THOMPSON (CFO, Executive VP) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $212,274

$FANG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 562 institutional investors add shares of $FANG stock to their portfolio, and 531 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

