New Analyst Forecast: $F Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $F. Piper Sandler gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $F.

$F Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $F in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wolfe Research issued a "Underperform" rating on 02/05/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 02/05/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/15/2024

$F Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $F recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $F in the last 6 months, with a median target of $10.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Tom Narayan from RBC Capital set a target price of $10.0 on 10/29/2024

on 10/29/2024 Edison Yu from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $10.0 on 10/29/2024

on 10/29/2024 Dan Levy from Barclays set a target price of $14.0 on 10/15/2024

$F Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $F stock 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $F stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 01/24 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/26.

on 01/24 and 1 sale worth up to on 02/26. REPRESENTATIVE TIM MOORE has traded it 12 times. They made 9 purchases worth up to $600,000 on 02/13, 02/10, 02/07, 02/06, 02/04, 01/13, 01/08, 01/06, 01/03 and 3 sales worth up to $450,000 on 02/05, 01/21, 01/07.

on 02/13, 02/10, 02/07, 02/06, 02/04, 01/13, 01/08, 01/06, 01/03 and 3 sales worth up to on 02/05, 01/21, 01/07. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 02/12.

$F Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 618 institutional investors add shares of $F stock to their portfolio, and 1,022 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

