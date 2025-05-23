New Analyst Forecast: $F Given $9.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $F. Alexander Potter from Piper Sandler set a price target of 9.0 for F.
$F Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 757 institutional investors add shares of $F stock to their portfolio, and 899 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 55,576,478 shares (+13.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $557,432,074
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 48,378,444 shares (+6915.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $485,235,793
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 25,848,105 shares (+8.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $259,256,493
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 14,602,466 shares (-64.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $146,462,733
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC removed 12,943,697 shares (-92.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $129,825,280
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 12,915,400 shares (+201.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $129,541,461
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP added 11,549,400 shares (+1849.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $115,840,482
