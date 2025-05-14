New Analyst Forecast: $EZPW Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EZPW. BTIG gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $EZPW.

$EZPW Insider Trading Activity

$EZPW insiders have traded $EZPW stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EZPW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SUNIL SAJNANI (Chief Audit/LP Executive) sold 34,493 shares for an estimated $428,403

NICOLE SWIES (Chief Revenue Officer) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $124,700

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$EZPW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 100 institutional investors add shares of $EZPW stock to their portfolio, and 97 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.