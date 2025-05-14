New Analyst Forecast: $EZPW Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EZPW. BTIG gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $EZPW.
$EZPW Insider Trading Activity
$EZPW insiders have traded $EZPW stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EZPW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SUNIL SAJNANI (Chief Audit/LP Executive) sold 34,493 shares for an estimated $428,403
- NICOLE SWIES (Chief Revenue Officer) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $124,700
$EZPW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 100 institutional investors add shares of $EZPW stock to their portfolio, and 97 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DIVISADERO STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 1,177,166 shares (+1699.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,384,968
- FOURTH SAIL CAPITAL LP added 798,679 shares (+503.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,756,554
- KANEN WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC removed 610,770 shares (-27.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,990,534
- INVENOMIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 600,435 shares (+317.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,337,315
- CERITY PARTNERS LLC added 564,555 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,310,249
- UBS GROUP AG removed 516,355 shares (-41.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,600,745
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 466,064 shares (-79.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,860,462
