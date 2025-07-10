New Analyst Forecast: $EZPW Given $25.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EZPW. Brian McNamara from Canaccord Genuity set a price target of 25.0 for EZPW.

$EZPW Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EZPW recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $EZPW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $17.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brian McNamara from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $25.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Kyle Joseph from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $17.0 on 05/20/2025

on 05/20/2025 Craig Irwin from Roth MKM set a target price of $16.0 on 03/17/2025

$EZPW Insider Trading Activity

$EZPW insiders have traded $EZPW stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EZPW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN BLAIR JR. POWELL (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 86,000 shares for an estimated $1,220,010.

$EZPW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 106 institutional investors add shares of $EZPW stock to their portfolio, and 85 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

