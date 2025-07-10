New Analyst Forecast: $EZPW Given $25.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EZPW. Brian McNamara from Canaccord Genuity set a price target of 25.0 for EZPW.
$EZPW Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EZPW recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $EZPW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $17.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Brian McNamara from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $25.0 on 07/10/2025
- Kyle Joseph from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $17.0 on 05/20/2025
- Craig Irwin from Roth MKM set a target price of $16.0 on 03/17/2025
$EZPW Insider Trading Activity
$EZPW insiders have traded $EZPW stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EZPW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN BLAIR JR. POWELL (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 86,000 shares for an estimated $1,220,010.
$EZPW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 106 institutional investors add shares of $EZPW stock to their portfolio, and 85 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DIVISADERO STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 1,175,343 shares (-94.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,301,048
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 1,166,758 shares (+289.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,174,677
- PHILADELPHIA FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT OF SAN FRANCISCO, LLC removed 910,765 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,406,460
- FOURTH SAIL CAPITAL LP added 798,679 shares (+503.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,756,554
- KANEN WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC removed 610,770 shares (-27.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,990,534
- CERITY PARTNERS LLC added 564,555 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,310,249
- UBS GROUP AG removed 516,355 shares (-41.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,600,745
