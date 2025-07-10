Stocks
EZPW

New Analyst Forecast: $EZPW Given $25.0 Price Target

July 10, 2025 — 06:21 pm EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EZPW. Brian McNamara from Canaccord Genuity set a price target of 25.0 for EZPW.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $EZPW, check out Quiver Quantitative's $EZPW forecast page.

$EZPW Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EZPW recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $EZPW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $17.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Brian McNamara from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $25.0 on 07/10/2025
  • Kyle Joseph from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $17.0 on 05/20/2025
  • Craig Irwin from Roth MKM set a target price of $16.0 on 03/17/2025

$EZPW Insider Trading Activity

$EZPW insiders have traded $EZPW stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EZPW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JOHN BLAIR JR. POWELL (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 86,000 shares for an estimated $1,220,010.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$EZPW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 106 institutional investors add shares of $EZPW stock to their portfolio, and 85 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

EZPW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.