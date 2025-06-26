Stocks
EXR

New Analyst Forecast: $EXR Given 'Neutral' Rating

June 26, 2025 — 10:31 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EXR. Exane BNP Paribas gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $EXR.

$EXR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EXR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025
  • Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/01/2025

$EXR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $EXR stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$EXR Insider Trading Activity

$EXR insiders have traded $EXR stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JOSEPH D MARGOLIS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $2,215,950.
  • WILLIAM N SPRINGER (EVP, Chief S & P Officer) sold 1,220 shares for an estimated $186,245
  • JOSEPH J BONNER sold 672 shares for an estimated $100,195
  • ZACHARY T DICKENS (EVP, Chief Investment Officer) sold 80 shares for an estimated $12,212

$EXR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 393 institutional investors add shares of $EXR stock to their portfolio, and 395 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 13,346,207 shares (-63.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,981,778,277
  • COHEN & STEERS, INC. added 5,785,436 shares (+62.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $859,079,391
  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 2,755,265 shares (+205.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $409,129,299
  • AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 956,500 shares (+570.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $142,030,685
  • MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 853,451 shares (+1231.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $126,728,938
  • RESOLUTION CAPITAL LTD added 650,957 shares (+259.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $96,660,604
  • UBS GROUP AG added 633,711 shares (+122.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $94,099,746

