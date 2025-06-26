New Analyst Forecast: $EXR Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EXR. Exane BNP Paribas gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $EXR.

$EXR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EXR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/01/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $EXR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $EXR forecast page.

$EXR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $EXR stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/25.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$EXR Insider Trading Activity

$EXR insiders have traded $EXR stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH D MARGOLIS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $2,215,950 .

. WILLIAM N SPRINGER (EVP, Chief S & P Officer) sold 1,220 shares for an estimated $186,245

JOSEPH J BONNER sold 672 shares for an estimated $100,195

ZACHARY T DICKENS (EVP, Chief Investment Officer) sold 80 shares for an estimated $12,212

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$EXR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 393 institutional investors add shares of $EXR stock to their portfolio, and 395 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.