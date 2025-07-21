New Analyst Forecast: $EXPE Given $165.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EXPE. Brian Nowak from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 165.0 for EXPE.

$EXPE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EXPE recently. We have seen 17 analysts offer price targets for $EXPE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $183.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brian Nowak from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $165.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Ken Gawrelski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $178.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Greg Miller from Truist Securities set a target price of $168.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Deepak Mathivanan from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $170.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Shyam Patil from Susquehanna set a target price of $175.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Eric Sheridan from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $183.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Jed Kelly from Oppenheimer set a target price of $210.0 on 05/09/2025

$EXPE Insider Trading Activity

$EXPE insiders have traded $EXPE stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXPE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DARA KHOSROWSHAHI has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $3,660,613 .

. ROBERT J DZIELAK (Chief Legal Officer & Sec'y) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,869 shares for an estimated $2,016,907 .

. LANCE A SOLIDAY (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 691 shares for an estimated $132,098

$EXPE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 460 institutional investors add shares of $EXPE stock to their portfolio, and 424 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

