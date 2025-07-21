New Analyst Forecast: $EXPE Given $165.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EXPE. Brian Nowak from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 165.0 for EXPE.
$EXPE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EXPE recently. We have seen 17 analysts offer price targets for $EXPE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $183.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Brian Nowak from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $165.0 on 07/21/2025
- Ken Gawrelski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $178.0 on 07/07/2025
- Greg Miller from Truist Securities set a target price of $168.0 on 06/24/2025
- Deepak Mathivanan from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $170.0 on 05/15/2025
- Shyam Patil from Susquehanna set a target price of $175.0 on 05/12/2025
- Eric Sheridan from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $183.0 on 05/09/2025
- Jed Kelly from Oppenheimer set a target price of $210.0 on 05/09/2025
$EXPE Insider Trading Activity
$EXPE insiders have traded $EXPE stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXPE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DARA KHOSROWSHAHI has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $3,660,613.
- ROBERT J DZIELAK (Chief Legal Officer & Sec'y) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,869 shares for an estimated $2,016,907.
- LANCE A SOLIDAY (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 691 shares for an estimated $132,098
$EXPE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 460 institutional investors add shares of $EXPE stock to their portfolio, and 424 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LOS ANGELES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 999,454 shares (+3369.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $168,008,217
- WINDACRE PARTNERSHIP LLC removed 933,000 shares (-22.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $156,837,300
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 917,192 shares (+174.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $154,179,975
- FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 908,994 shares (-98.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $152,801,891
- VALUEACT HOLDINGS, L.P. removed 900,250 shares (-44.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $151,332,025
- AMUNDI added 856,285 shares (+197.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $143,941,508
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 736,004 shares (+27.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $123,722,272
