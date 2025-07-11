New Analyst Forecast: $EXPD Given $118.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EXPD. Ken Hoexter from B of A Securities set a price target of 118.0 for EXPD.
$EXPD Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EXPD recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $EXPD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $117.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Ken Hoexter from B of A Securities set a target price of $118.0 on 07/11/2025
- Brian Ossenbeck from JP Morgan set a target price of $107.0 on 07/08/2025
- Daniel Moore from Baird set a target price of $124.0 on 07/01/2025
- Lucas Servera from Truist Securities set a target price of $110.0 on 06/30/2025
- Thomas Wadewitz from UBS set a target price of $117.0 on 05/07/2025
- Brandon Oglenski from Barclays set a target price of $105.0 on 05/07/2025
- Bascome Majors from Susquehanna set a target price of $120.0 on 03/03/2025
$EXPD Insider Trading Activity
$EXPD insiders have traded $EXPD stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXPD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DANIEL R WALL (President and CEO) sold 9,996 shares for an estimated $1,158,636
- JEFFREY F DICKERMAN (Senior VP/Gen Counsel/Corp Sec) sold 1,250 shares for an estimated $146,923
$EXPD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 376 institutional investors add shares of $EXPD stock to their portfolio, and 382 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,291,288 shares (+31.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $155,277,382
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,026,732 shares (-6.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $123,464,523
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 993,047 shares (-36.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $119,413,901
- FIL LTD added 797,075 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $95,848,268
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 587,289 shares (+25.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $70,621,502
- INVESCO LTD. added 576,468 shares (+23.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $69,320,277
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 498,212 shares (+13.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $59,909,993
