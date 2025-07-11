New Analyst Forecast: $EXPD Given $118.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EXPD. Ken Hoexter from B of A Securities set a price target of 118.0 for EXPD.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $EXPD, check out Quiver Quantitative's $EXPD forecast page.

$EXPD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EXPD recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $EXPD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $117.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ken Hoexter from B of A Securities set a target price of $118.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Brian Ossenbeck from JP Morgan set a target price of $107.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Daniel Moore from Baird set a target price of $124.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Lucas Servera from Truist Securities set a target price of $110.0 on 06/30/2025

on 06/30/2025 Thomas Wadewitz from UBS set a target price of $117.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Brandon Oglenski from Barclays set a target price of $105.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Bascome Majors from Susquehanna set a target price of $120.0 on 03/03/2025

$EXPD Insider Trading Activity

$EXPD insiders have traded $EXPD stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXPD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL R WALL (President and CEO) sold 9,996 shares for an estimated $1,158,636

JEFFREY F DICKERMAN (Senior VP/Gen Counsel/Corp Sec) sold 1,250 shares for an estimated $146,923

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$EXPD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 376 institutional investors add shares of $EXPD stock to their portfolio, and 382 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.