New Analyst Forecast: $EXEL Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EXEL. Jefferies gave a rating of 'Buy' for $EXEL.

$EXEL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EXEL in the last several months. We have seen 10 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 06/24/2025

Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/24/2025

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 06/12/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/14/2025

$EXEL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EXEL recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $EXEL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $43.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Jefferies set a target price of $50.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Michael Schmidt from Guggenheim set a target price of $45.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Sean Laaman from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $47.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $40.0 on 03/13/2025

on 03/13/2025 Silvan Tuerkcan from JMP Securities set a target price of $41.0 on 01/27/2025

on 01/27/2025 Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $40.0 on 01/10/2025

$EXEL Insider Trading Activity

$EXEL insiders have traded $EXEL stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 29 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXEL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PATRICK J. HALEY (EVP, Commercial) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 233,406 shares for an estimated $10,338,073 .

. CHRISTOPHER J. SENNER (EVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 129,314 shares for an estimated $5,659,407 .

. AMY C. PETERSON (EVP Prod Dev & Med Aff & CMO) sold 72,776 shares for an estimated $3,309,124

JULIE SMITH has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 73,808 shares for an estimated $2,804,459 .

. STELIOS PAPADOPOULOS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 36,508 shares for an estimated $1,619,129 .

. MARIA C FREIRE sold 44,114 shares for an estimated $1,541,343

GEORGE POSTE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 36,508 shares for an estimated $1,500,420 .

. SUE GAIL ECKHARDT has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 30,406 shares for an estimated $1,210,251 .

. JEFFREY HESSEKIEL (EVP & General Counsel) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $1,154,500

DANA AFTAB (CSO/EVP Disc & Trans Research) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 28,495 shares for an estimated $1,050,584 .

. BOB OLIVER sold 18,647 shares for an estimated $694,600

JACK L WYSZOMIERSKI has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,303 shares for an estimated $656,113 .

. MARY C BECKERLE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,210 shares for an estimated $425,878 .

. TOMAS J. HEYMAN sold 4,544 shares for an estimated $201,253

$EXEL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 311 institutional investors add shares of $EXEL stock to their portfolio, and 260 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

