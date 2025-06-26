New Analyst Forecast: $EXEL Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EXEL. Jefferies gave a rating of 'Buy' for $EXEL.
$EXEL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EXEL in the last several months. We have seen 10 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 06/24/2025
- Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/24/2025
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 06/12/2025
- Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/14/2025
$EXEL Price Targets
$EXEL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EXEL recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $EXEL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $43.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Jefferies set a target price of $50.0 on 06/24/2025
- Michael Schmidt from Guggenheim set a target price of $45.0 on 05/15/2025
- Sean Laaman from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $47.0 on 05/14/2025
- An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $40.0 on 03/13/2025
- Silvan Tuerkcan from JMP Securities set a target price of $41.0 on 01/27/2025
- Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $40.0 on 01/10/2025
$EXEL Insider Trading Activity
$EXEL insiders have traded $EXEL stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 29 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXEL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PATRICK J. HALEY (EVP, Commercial) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 233,406 shares for an estimated $10,338,073.
- CHRISTOPHER J. SENNER (EVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 129,314 shares for an estimated $5,659,407.
- AMY C. PETERSON (EVP Prod Dev & Med Aff & CMO) sold 72,776 shares for an estimated $3,309,124
- JULIE SMITH has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 73,808 shares for an estimated $2,804,459.
- STELIOS PAPADOPOULOS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 36,508 shares for an estimated $1,619,129.
- MARIA C FREIRE sold 44,114 shares for an estimated $1,541,343
- GEORGE POSTE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 36,508 shares for an estimated $1,500,420.
- SUE GAIL ECKHARDT has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 30,406 shares for an estimated $1,210,251.
- JEFFREY HESSEKIEL (EVP & General Counsel) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $1,154,500
- DANA AFTAB (CSO/EVP Disc & Trans Research) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 28,495 shares for an estimated $1,050,584.
- BOB OLIVER sold 18,647 shares for an estimated $694,600
- JACK L WYSZOMIERSKI has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,303 shares for an estimated $656,113.
- MARY C BECKERLE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,210 shares for an estimated $425,878.
- TOMAS J. HEYMAN sold 4,544 shares for an estimated $201,253
$EXEL Hedge Fund Activity
$EXEL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 311 institutional investors add shares of $EXEL stock to their portfolio, and 260 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,926,884 shares (+73.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $108,060,557
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 2,363,390 shares (-71.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $87,256,358
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 2,259,371 shares (+43.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $83,415,977
- INVESCO LTD. added 1,596,948 shares (+40.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $58,959,320
- PSQUARED ASSET MANAGEMENT AG removed 1,529,629 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $50,936,645
- LOS ANGELES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,284,391 shares (-59.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $47,419,715
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,060,112 shares (+108.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $39,139,335
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,060,112 shares (+108.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $39,139,335
