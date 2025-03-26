New Analyst Forecast: $EXE Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EXE. Morgan Stanley gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $EXE.

$EXE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EXE in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/26/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 02/03/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 12/09/2024

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 10/30/2024

$EXE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EXE recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $EXE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $105.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $101.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 Leo Mariani from Roth Capital set a target price of $116.0 on 01/23/2025

on 01/23/2025 Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $136.0 on 01/22/2025

on 01/22/2025 Doug Leggate from Wolfe Research set a target price of $146.0 on 01/03/2025

on 01/03/2025 Paul Diamond from Citigroup set a target price of $100.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 Mike Scialla from Stephens set a target price of $86.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 Nitin Kumar from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $110.0 on 10/30/2024

$EXE Insider Trading Activity

$EXE insiders have traded $EXE stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CATHERINE A KEHR sold 43,623 shares for an estimated $4,343,978

DOMENIC J JR DELL'OSSO (President and CEO) purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $248,750

