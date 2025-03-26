New Analyst Forecast: $EXE Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EXE. Morgan Stanley gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $EXE.
$EXE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EXE in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/26/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 02/03/2025
- Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 12/09/2024
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 10/30/2024
$EXE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EXE recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $EXE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $105.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $101.0 on 03/06/2025
- Leo Mariani from Roth Capital set a target price of $116.0 on 01/23/2025
- Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $136.0 on 01/22/2025
- Doug Leggate from Wolfe Research set a target price of $146.0 on 01/03/2025
- Paul Diamond from Citigroup set a target price of $100.0 on 10/30/2024
- Mike Scialla from Stephens set a target price of $86.0 on 10/30/2024
- Nitin Kumar from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $110.0 on 10/30/2024
$EXE Insider Trading Activity
$EXE insiders have traded $EXE stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CATHERINE A KEHR sold 43,623 shares for an estimated $4,343,978
- DOMENIC J JR DELL'OSSO (President and CEO) purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $248,750
