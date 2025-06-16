New Analyst Forecast: $EXE Given $135.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EXE. Lloyd Byrne from Jefferies set a price target of 135.0 for EXE.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $EXE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $EXE forecast page.

$EXE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EXE recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $EXE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $135.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Lloyd Byrne from Jefferies set a target price of $135.0 on 06/14/2025

on 06/14/2025 Tim Rezvan from KeyBanc set a target price of $135.0 on 06/13/2025

on 06/13/2025 Mike Scialla from Stephens set a target price of $118.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $101.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 Leo Mariani from Roth Capital set a target price of $116.0 on 01/23/2025

on 01/23/2025 Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $136.0 on 01/22/2025

on 01/22/2025 Doug Leggate from Wolfe Research set a target price of $146.0 on 01/03/2025

$EXE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $EXE stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/08.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$EXE Insider Trading Activity

$EXE insiders have traded $EXE stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOMENIC J JR DELL'OSSO (President and CEO) purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $248,750

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.