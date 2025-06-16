Stocks
EXE

New Analyst Forecast: $EXE Given $135.0 Price Target

June 16, 2025 — 12:21 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EXE. Lloyd Byrne from Jefferies set a price target of 135.0 for EXE.

$EXE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EXE recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $EXE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $135.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Lloyd Byrne from Jefferies set a target price of $135.0 on 06/14/2025
  • Tim Rezvan from KeyBanc set a target price of $135.0 on 06/13/2025
  • Mike Scialla from Stephens set a target price of $118.0 on 04/15/2025
  • An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $101.0 on 03/06/2025
  • Leo Mariani from Roth Capital set a target price of $116.0 on 01/23/2025
  • Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $136.0 on 01/22/2025
  • Doug Leggate from Wolfe Research set a target price of $146.0 on 01/03/2025

$EXE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $EXE stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$EXE Insider Trading Activity

$EXE insiders have traded $EXE stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

