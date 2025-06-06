New Analyst Forecast: $EXC Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EXC. UBS gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $EXC.
$EXC Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EXC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- KeyBanc issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/14/2025
- Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 04/22/2025
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/04/2025
$EXC Insider Trading Activity
$EXC insiders have traded $EXC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID GLOCKNER (EVP Compliance, Audit & Risk) sold 6,051 shares for an estimated $245,489
- COLETTE D HONORABLE (EVP, CLO & Corporate Secretary) sold 1,463 shares for an estimated $59,353
$EXC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 639 institutional investors add shares of $EXC stock to their portfolio, and 465 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 14,846,413 shares (-43.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $684,122,711
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 11,565,463 shares (-41.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $532,936,535
- FIL LTD added 8,256,233 shares (+477.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $380,447,216
- FMR LLC added 8,063,813 shares (+46.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $371,580,503
- MITSUBISHI UFJ TRUST & BANKING CORP removed 3,882,609 shares (-89.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $178,910,622
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 3,878,612 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $178,726,440
- ATLAS INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS (UK) LTD. added 3,815,722 shares (+192.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $175,828,469
