New Analyst Forecast: $EXC Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EXC. UBS gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $EXC.

$EXC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EXC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

KeyBanc issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/14/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 04/22/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/04/2025

$EXC Insider Trading Activity

$EXC insiders have traded $EXC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID GLOCKNER (EVP Compliance, Audit & Risk) sold 6,051 shares for an estimated $245,489

COLETTE D HONORABLE (EVP, CLO & Corporate Secretary) sold 1,463 shares for an estimated $59,353

$EXC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 639 institutional investors add shares of $EXC stock to their portfolio, and 465 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

