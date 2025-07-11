New Analyst Forecast: $EXC Given $48.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EXC. Daniel Ford from UBS set a price target of 48.0 for EXC.

$EXC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EXC recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $EXC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $49.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Daniel Ford from UBS set a target price of $48.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 David Arcaro from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $48.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Sophie Karp from Keybanc set a target price of $39.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Neil Kalton from Wells Fargo set a target price of $50.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Shahriar Pourreza from Guggenheim set a target price of $50.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Durgesh Chopra from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $51.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 James Thalacker from BMO Capital set a target price of $50.0 on 04/28/2025

$EXC Insider Trading Activity

$EXC insiders have traded $EXC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID GLOCKNER (EVP Compliance, Audit & Risk) sold 6,051 shares for an estimated $245,489

COLETTE D HONORABLE (EVP, CLO & Corporate Secretary) sold 1,463 shares for an estimated $59,353

$EXC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 618 institutional investors add shares of $EXC stock to their portfolio, and 397 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

