New Analyst Forecast: $EXC Given $47.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EXC. Shahriar Pourreza from Guggenheim set a price target of 47.0 for EXC.
$EXC Insider Trading Activity
$EXC insiders have traded $EXC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID GLOCKNER (EVP Compliance, Audit & Risk) sold 6,051 shares for an estimated $245,489
- COLETTE D HONORABLE (EVP, CLO & Corporate Secretary) sold 1,463 shares for an estimated $59,353
$EXC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 537 institutional investors add shares of $EXC stock to their portfolio, and 434 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 30,570,932 shares (-47.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,150,689,880
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 7,483,873 shares (+37.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $281,692,979
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 6,298,087 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $237,059,994
- FMR LLC added 5,524,103 shares (+46.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $207,927,236
- VOYA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 5,095,613 shares (-45.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $191,798,873
- ATLAS INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS (UK) LTD. removed 4,960,586 shares (-71.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $186,716,457
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 4,572,010 shares (-42.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $172,090,456
