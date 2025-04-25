New Analyst Forecast: $EXC Given $47.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EXC. Shahriar Pourreza from Guggenheim set a price target of 47.0 for EXC.

$EXC Insider Trading Activity

$EXC insiders have traded $EXC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID GLOCKNER (EVP Compliance, Audit & Risk) sold 6,051 shares for an estimated $245,489

COLETTE D HONORABLE (EVP, CLO & Corporate Secretary) sold 1,463 shares for an estimated $59,353

$EXC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 537 institutional investors add shares of $EXC stock to their portfolio, and 434 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

